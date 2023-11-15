Grant recorded 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Jazz.

The Blazers suffered another loss Tuesday, but Grant delivered solid fantasy numbers and continues to thrive as one of Portland's primary scoring weapons due to the absences of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (ankle) and Anfernee Simons (thumb), among others. Grant is averaging 27.3 points per game since the start of November.