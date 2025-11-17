Grant provided 26 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Grant made his first start of the season Sunday due to the absence of Jrue Holiday (calf), and the veteran forward delivered a big stat line. He continued his strong start to the campaign while posting his best scoring output since Opening Night. Grant has scored at least 20 points in five of his 13 outings this season while being mostly used off the bench, and he's one of the early candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award in a revamped Portland offense.