Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 29 points with full line
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant supplied 29 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to Detroit.
Grant went 5-for-15 from the field his last time out and failed to record any defensive stats, so this was a nice bounce-back performance from the 31-year-old veteran. Grant has been playing well this season, posting top-100 value behind averages of 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 triples and 0.9 steals per contest on 45/40/85 shooting splits.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Tallies season high in assists•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Fills stat sheet in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores season-high 35 vs. Bucks•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Continues to produce•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Probable to play Friday•