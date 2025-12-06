Grant supplied 29 points (8-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 122-116 loss to Detroit.

Grant went 5-for-15 from the field his last time out and failed to record any defensive stats, so this was a nice bounce-back performance from the 31-year-old veteran. Grant has been playing well this season, posting top-100 value behind averages of 19.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 triples and 0.9 steals per contest on 45/40/85 shooting splits.