Grant ended Friday's 132-129 overtime win over the Knicks with 44 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 21-28 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Grant didn't do much outside of the scoring column, but he didn't need to contribute too much in other categories since he delivered a career-best scoring mark in a game where the Blazers needed him the most. The prolific forward has scored at least 20 points in six of his last nine appearances, averaging 24.2 points and shooting an impressive 53.2 percent from the field in that span.