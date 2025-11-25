Grant registered 35 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 16-19 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 115-103 win over the Bucks.

Grant ripped through the Bucks all night, scoring a season-high 35 points. He took 19 free-throw attempts and was a plus-39 as the Blazers won by 12 points on the road. With Jrue Holiday (calf) and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) each missing the past four games, Grant has tapped into a more aggressive version of himself. He's started his past five appearances, averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.4 minutes.