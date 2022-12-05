Grant produced 28 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 victory over the Pacers.

The fact that Grant led the Blazers in scoring despite the presence of Damian Lillard in the starting lineup should go a long way in explaining the importance he has for the team on offense. Grant can be a streaky scorer, but he has shown consistency this season and is en route to posting the best season of his career. He's also on a strong run of form with six straight appearances of 25 or more points.