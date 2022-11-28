Grant ended Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Nets with 29 points (11-24 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes.

With Damian Lillard (calf) out, Grant led Portland's offense with 29 points. Fifteen of those 29 came in the second quarter as he went 6-for-7 from the field and played all 12 minutes. In the four games without Lillard, Grant has averaged 28.0 points while going 13-for-27 from beyond the arc. As long as Lillard is out, Grant is likely to see a bigger role in Portland's offense.