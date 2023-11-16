Grant registered 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 loss to Cleveland.

Grant continues to be the most dyanic and steady player for Portland, with Shaedon Sharpe coming in a lose second amid multiple absences in the backcourt. Grant's numbers were slightly compromised because Portland's desire to kick the tires with some bench players was apparent once the game got out of hand. They gave Jabari Walker, Kris Murray and Duop Reath max minutes in the fourth quarter to see who could rise to the occasion.