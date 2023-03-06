Grant finished Sunday's 122-119 victory over Orlando with 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes.
Grant's seven assists marked a new season high for the 28-year-old, who also scored at least 20 points for the fifth time in his last seven games. He's starting to produce better defensive stats again after a rough month of February, adding a total of six blocks and three steals in his three March contests.
