Grant amassed three points (1-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Monday's 147-127 victory over the Spurs.

Grant had tallied double digits in every game since Dec. 16, but he couldn't find the bottom of the net Monday, knocking down just one attempt from the field. Even with the subpar effort, Grant is still shooting a career-best 42.7 percent from beyond the arc and has also put forth his best shooting efficiency from the field (48.6 percent) since 2018-19, so this can be viewed as just an off night. Grant has earned a spot in lineups for most leagues thanks primarily to his scoring and three-point abilities, but he's also averaging 1.7 blocks-plus steals and contributes a bit across the board.