Grant racked up 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-91 loss to the Thunder.

Grant posted his lowest scoring total of the season in the blowout loss, which corresponds to logging the fewest minutes of the season as well. Portland sat most of their starters early, and although Jabari Walker looked good in relief, Portland's bench showed the effects of the many injuries littered across their roster. Despite Portland's struggles, this game was expected to be a much closer contest, but players who are usually productive like Shaedon Sharpe failed to produce.