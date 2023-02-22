Grant has fully cleared concussion protocols and is available for Thursday's game versus the Kings, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Grant missed the two previous games with a concussion but is set to play Thursday. The 28-year-old forward will likely replace either Cam Reddish or Matisse Thybulle in the starting unit.
