Grant amassed nine points (1-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime loss to Utah.
Grant turned in his worst scoring performance of the season during Saturday's loss. Although he was perfect from the charity stripe, only one of his nine shot attempts found the bottom of the basket. Solid perimeter shooting is a hallmark of his game, but he shot a goose-egg beyond the arc for only the second time this season. His value as an offensive engine for the Trail Blazers is unquestioned, but totaling only 22 points over the past two games is concerning.
