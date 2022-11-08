Grant finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3PT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes Monday night against the Heat.

Grant swatted away a shot for the fifth consecutive contest, and he also did damage from beyond the arc, where he scored 15 of his 23 points. The Syracuse product has scored in double figures in eight straight contests and also continues to show his value on the defensive end.