Grant accumulated 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 118-115 win over Indiana.

Grant was outstanding for the Trail Blazers in this tight win over the Pacers, and it was also his second consecutive game with 30 or more points -- a feat he's achieved in six different games this season. Grant has been one of the few productive fantasy assets in a struggling Portland team, though his long-term outlook will be extremely tied to what the Blazers do with him in the trade deadline.