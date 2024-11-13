Grant racked up 21 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Grant is known for being a prolific scorer and an energetic rebounder, but the eight dimes were certainly surprising -- he finished just one dime away from tying his career-best mark in that category. Grant has had noticeable shooting woes in the first weeks of the season and has struggled with efficiency, but he should continue to have green light to shoot at will, especially if Anfernee Simons (chest) is forced to miss time.