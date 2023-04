Grant (quadriceps) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

As expected, Grant will close out the season with 14 consecutive absences due to a left quad contusion. Over his 63 appearances for Portland before being shut down, Grant averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 35.7 minutes per contest.