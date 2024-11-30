Grant (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Grant will miss a second straight game due to a left knee sprain he picked up against the Grizzlies on Monday. His next chance to play will be against Dallas on Sunday. Deni Avdija will remain in the starting lineup Friday due to Grant's injury.
