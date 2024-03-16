Grant (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Grant was previously listed doubtful heading into the day, so he'll unsurprisingly be sidelined for a third consecutive game. Toumani Camara will likely pick up another start in Grant's stead, though he may not be in store for the 30-plus-minute workloads he received in the last two games since the Trail Blazers will get Jabari Walker (hip) back from a five-game absence.