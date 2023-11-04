Grant amassed 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 44 minutes during Friday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Grant's value to the Trail Blazers can't be overstated, as the team has historically struggled to fill Grant's position until his arrival last season. Although there are several new moving pieces in this rebuild, Grant is poised for a breakout year if he stays healthy.