Grant amassed 26 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 44 minutes during Friday's 115-113 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.
Grant's value to the Trail Blazers can't be overstated, as the team has historically struggled to fill Grant's position until his arrival last season. Although there are several new moving pieces in this rebuild, Grant is poised for a breakout year if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Solid outing against former team•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leading scorer in Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 17 with 16 shots•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Getting night off•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Goes for 24 points•