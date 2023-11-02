Grant closed with 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

Grant looked impressive once again and continues to play better and better as the season progresses. He has outscored his previous total in each of his five appearances thus far, and with back-to-back 20-plus point performances, he should be one of Portland's go-to players on offense when the Trail Blazers take on the Grizzlies on Friday.