Grant tallied 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, two steals, two blocks and one rebound in 25 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Kings.

Grant was arguably the best player on the floor despite the loss, contributing on both ends of the floor. While he is slated to take a hit on the offensive end this season, the hope is that he can return to being a trustworthy two-way option, both in fantasy and reality.