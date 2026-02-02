Grant is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Grant will step into the starting lineup Sunday with Jrue Holiday (personal) and Deni Avdija (back) sidelined, marking his first start since Dec. 18 and 15th overall this season. In 14 previous starts, the veteran forward has produced 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.3 minutes per contest.