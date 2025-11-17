Grant will enter the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Jrue Holiday is out with a calf issue, but the Trail Blazers will roll with a lineup that doesn't feature a true point guard. Grant is in the midst of a strong season for Portland with averages of 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 26.9 minutes per contest.