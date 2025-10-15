default-cbs-image
Grant will be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After coming off the bench during his last preseason appearance against the Kings on Oct. 10, Grant will be in the first five. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in a bench role.

