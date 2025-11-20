default-cbs-image
Grant is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls.

With Jrue Holiday (calf) and Shaedon Sharpe (calf) both missing in action Wednesday night, the offense will likely be running through Grant and Deni Avdija. Grant makes sense as a potential target in daily fantasy leagues with the usage bump coming his way.

