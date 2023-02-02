Grant did not return to the bench following the intermission for an undisclosed reason, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
It's unclear what caused Grant to exit the contest and it is unknown if he will be able to return for any portion of the second half. Jabari Walker opened the third quarter with the first unit and should see an expanded role along with Nassir Little if Grant remains out.
