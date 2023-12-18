Grant ended with 30 points (11-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Warriors.

Grant looked like his old self, following up 27 points in his return to action with a team-high 30 points in the loss. Grant's removal from the injury teport follows the return of Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon, and the influx of starters should help to break the team's losing streak soon.