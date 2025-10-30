Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Stays productive from second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant racked up 18 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 136-134 win over the Jazz.
The veteran forward continues to fill up the bucket as the primary scoring threat on Portland's second unit. Through five games, Grant has yet to score fewer than 17 points, and he's averaging 21.6 points, 2.8 threes, 2.6 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.4 minutes a contest while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from long distance.
