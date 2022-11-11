Grant ended with 27 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 win over the Pelicans.

Grant entered the day listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he was able to play and logged a team-high 42 minutes. The forward picked up much of the scoring slack in the wake of Damian Lillard's (rest) absence, leading Portland with 27 points -- his second-highest scoring output this season. Grant also surprised with four thefts, matching his total from his first 10 games of the campaign combined. He's scored at least 23 points in four of his past five contests and is averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over that span.