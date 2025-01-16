Grant (face) won't play in Thursday's game against the Clippers.
Grant will miss an eighth straight game due to a face contusion. Coach Chauncey Billups said Saturday that Grant is getting closer to returning, and his next chance will come Saturday against Houston.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains sidelined for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Remains out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Won't play Monday against Detroit•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out against Milwaukee•