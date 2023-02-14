Grant (concussion) is out Tuesday against the Wizards.

Grant will miss a second straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to return is after the All-Star break, and fantasy managers should have no concerns about his availability for Feb. 23 versus the Kings. For Tuesday's matchup, Jabari Walker should continue to pick up some slack, while new additions Matisse Thybulle and Cam Reddish continue to find their footing.