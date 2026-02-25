Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strikes for 21 against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant posted 21 points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Timberwolves.
After scoring just six points in the first game after the All-Star break, Grant has gotten back on track with 44 points over the last two contests. The veteran forward has been productive since re-joining the starting five in February, averaging 18.3 points, 3.2 boards, 2.4 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.2 combined steals and blocks over 10 games this month.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Efficient in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Hits for 18 in Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Logs team-high 29 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strikes for game-high 23 in rout•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Logs team-high 23 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Starting nod Sunday•