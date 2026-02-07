Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strikes for game-high 23 in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant closed with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 135-115 win over the Grizzlies.
The veteran forward led all scorers on the night as he made his third straight start in place of Deni Avdija (back). Portland couldn't find a taker for Grant's contract at the trade deadline, but he's been useful for the team in February, averaging 20.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.0 boards and 0.7 steals in 29.7 minutes while filling in for Avdija.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Logs team-high 23 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Starting nod Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Totals 19 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Modest performance Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Omitted from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play Thursday•