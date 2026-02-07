Grant closed with 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Friday's 135-115 win over the Grizzlies.

The veteran forward led all scorers on the night as he made his third straight start in place of Deni Avdija (back). Portland couldn't find a taker for Grant's contract at the trade deadline, but he's been useful for the team in February, averaging 20.3 points, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.0 boards and 0.7 steals in 29.7 minutes while filling in for Avdija.