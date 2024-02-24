Grant recorded 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 127-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Grant led all Portland players in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes and swiping three steals defensively in a well-rounded outing. Grant has recorded three or more threes with at least 25 points in two of his last five games, now tallying three or more steals in three outings.