Grant totaled 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Bucks.
Grant led all Portland players in scoring and threes made while tallying a team-high-tying steals total in a losing effort. Grant set a season-high in steals while tallying 20 or more points in 11 games this season. Grant has been an offensive spark as of late, finishing north of 20 points in four of his last five outings.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 26 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Season-low scoring total in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Leads team with 23 points•