Grant totaled 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Bucks.

Grant led all Portland players in scoring and threes made while tallying a team-high-tying steals total in a losing effort. Grant set a season-high in steals while tallying 20 or more points in 11 games this season. Grant has been an offensive spark as of late, finishing north of 20 points in four of his last five outings.