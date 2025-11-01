Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Strong production off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant ended with 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 victory over Denver.
Despite shifting to the bench, Grant has cobbled together six productive games to begin the season, averaging 20.7 points per game, adding 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. His role on this team was a topic of discussion heading into the season, although it appears as though he has embraced his new role.
