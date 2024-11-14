Grant registered eight points (3-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-98 win over Minnesota.

Grant failed to score double-digit points for the first time since Oct. 30 during Wednesday's win. The 30-year-old forward has struggled with his efficiency this season, shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. After shooting 40.2 percent from three last season, Grant is converting just 34.4 percent of his 6.9 three-point attempts per contest in 2024-25.