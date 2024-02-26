Grant contributed 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 93-80 loss to the Hornets.
Grant might have ended as Portland's second-best scorer in this low-scoring matchup, but there's no question he had a rough outing, as he needed 18 shots to just 15 points while also failing to contribute in other categories. There's a strong chance this was nothing more than a wrong step for Grant, however, as the veteran forward is averaging 24.2 points per game across six outings in February.
