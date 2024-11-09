Grant recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Grant had a rough showing Friday, as he had to battle with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt, and that limited his capacity to make an impact in the scoring column -- the area in which he thrives the most. Grant has failed to reach the 20-point mark in five of his last seven outings, averaging 14.4 points and shooting just 35.8 percent from the field in that span.