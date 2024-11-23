Grant is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to an illness.
Grant was a late add to the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Houston due to an illness, but he suited up and played 27 minutes. He's listed as questionable again Saturday. Should he miss the contest, Jabari Walker and Deni Avdija could see more action.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Bounces back in win Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play vs. Rockets•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Disappointing numbers Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Available vs. Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Iffy against Houston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Struggles in victory•