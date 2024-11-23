Grant is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to illness.
Grant was a late add to the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Houston with an illness, but he suited up and played 27 minutes. He's listed as questionable once again Saturday. Should he miss the contest, Jabari Walker and Deni Advija could see more action.
