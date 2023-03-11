Grant posted 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Friday's 120-119 loss to the 76ers.

Grant did damage from all over the court in this one, as he drained three triples and added five points from the charity stripe. He's knocked down three shots from deep in five of his last six contests and is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in 38.5 minutes during this hot stretch.