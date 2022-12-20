Grant logged 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to the Thunder.

Grant missed Portland's win over Houston on Saturday due to a back injury, but he was able to return to action Monday against the team for whom he played from 2016 to 2019. It was initially believed that he might come off the bench, but the veteran forward ultimately made his 29th start of the campaign. Grant ended up second on Portland in scoring behind Damian Lillard (28 points), and he tied for the team lead with eight boards. Grant is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.6 three-pointers, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over a career-high 35.9 minutes per contest.