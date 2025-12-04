Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Tallies season high in assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-110 victory over the Cavaliers.
Grant recorded a season high of six assists and has been a strong contributor for the Trail Blazers since moving into the starting lineup Nov. 16. It wasn't the veteran's most efficient night as a scorer, but he made an impact as a facilitator. The 31-year-old forward has scored in double figures in eight of the past nine games and remains a solid fantasy option while Jrue Holiday (calf) is sidelined.
