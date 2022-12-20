Grant isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder.
Grant will be available to run the floor Monday after missing his team's last game due to a back injury, but Justice Winslow will draw his second straight start at power forward. This marks the first time Grant will come off the bench this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Will play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Keeps streak alive•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Masterful in supporting role Monday•