Grant notched 14 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 loss to Phoenix.
Grant continues to produce well for the Trail Blazers, as he fits in perfectly with Portland's offensive goals. His defensive play don't always translate into DFS points, but he's making an impact as a solid defender.
