Grant had 19 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 102-94 loss to Boston.

Grant did a large chunk of his damage from the charity stripe, where he recorded double-digit attempts for just the sixth time through 31 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old has now made five appearances since returning from an Achilles injury and continues to look stronger on both ends of the court. He's averaged 15.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game in those five outings.