Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Traveling with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant remains day-to-day with left Achilles tendonitis.
The veteran forward is traveling with the team for Friday's matchup in New Orleans, a promising sign for his chances of playing. Portland is set to release an official injury report at some point prior to the contest.
