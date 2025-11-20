default-cbs-image
Grant (illness) is participating in pregame warmups with the intention of playing Wednesday against the Bulls, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Grant is officially listed as questionable, but assuming he's able to make it through warmups without issue, it looks as though he'll be available Wednesday night. Official word on his status should come closer to tipoff.

